Local restaurant owner happy to hear about lifting of capacity limits

The news that capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday as part of the rolling back of restrictions plan expected to be announced Friday is music to the ears of local restaurant owners.

Nick Pontikis, Owner of Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant, believes it's long overdue.

"Restaurants have been seriously and negatively affected throughout this pandemic," he continued. "Our revenues are down significantly, this announcement will allow us to book those parties and small weddings that we've cancelled."

Pontikis says they'll be ready to roll come Monday.

"As far as social distancing and so on we're going to pretty well maintain all the requirements. I'm just sort of at a loss for words right now because this is sudden. I'm looking forward to it, I've been expecting it to come and it's definitely going to impact our business," he said.

He says they're looking forward to not having to say no to bigger gatherings of people anymore.

"We are delighted to be able to sponsor small parties again. It's been so frustrating to tell people yes we have the room, we have the menu they require, we have the staff, but no we don't have the ability to allow everybody in there."

Pontikis says they'll continue to check vaccine certificates, and masks where required, but as far as capacity limits he says it really is long overdue.

He's had many inquiries already about parties during the Christmas season, and says he's looking forward to being able to plan for those as opposed to saying 'sorry we can't accommodate you'.

The government will officially announce the new measures on Friday at 2 p.m., along with Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, who has to sign off on them.

- with files from Rob Hindi