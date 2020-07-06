Local Restaurant Owner Wants Phase Three

A Windsor restaurant owner believes Windsor and parts of Essex County are ready for phase three.

Filip Rocca is owner of Mezzo Ristorante on Erie Street.

He is also president of the Erie Street BIA and one of the organizers of the local Facebook group called "Open Ontario July 1st."

Rocca feels whenever the province announces details for Phase 3 of the recovery plan, Windsor and parts of the county should be included immediately if the premier is doing a regional approach for opening.

He says local numbers provided by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit show a limited number of cases, if not zero in parts of the region except for the agri-food sector in Leamington and Kingsville.

Rocca believes progress is being made and feels phase two is going well for the areas that have reopened.

"I thought maybe a few weeks after phase two but you know realistically maybe a month so I'm hoping phase three is coming up," says Rocca.

He says he's looking forward to opening the inside of his restaurant.

"I'm confident that phase three will include indoor dining with the respect of 50 per cent capacity, six feet apart and the same protocols that we're doing on the outside patios," says Rocca.

Windsor, Amherstburg, Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Tecumseh all moved to stage two on June 25.

Leamington and Kingsville will be moving to stage two on July 7.