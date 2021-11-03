Local restaurant owner worried minimum wage increase could sink some small businesses

A local restaurateur says now is not the time for a minimum wage increase.

On Tuesday, the province announced the hourly rate would be bumped up from $14.35 to $15 per hour — this includes restaurant servers who previously earned below minimum wage based on the belief customer tipping makes up the difference.

Sir Richard's Wine and Ale House owner Neil Vaseleniuck says restaurants are already hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the rising costs of food and other items.

He says some tough decisions are going to have to be made.

"At the end of the day, we have to make a profit, " he says. "So we're looking at a combination of do we cut back on some staff or do we increase the prices and are people willing to come in with the increased prices? That's where it gets difficult. That's where it starts hurting the common man."

Vaseleniuck says the increase caught him and many others by surprise and that he was already looking at adjusting prices with the increase of food costs.

"Nobody asked for it," says Vaseleniuck. "To be honest with you, I'm kind of taken back."

He says times are tough for many small businesses.

"For myself, I had to refinance my home just to stay in the game," he says. "The vax pass mandates are just making it that much harder. The whole thing doesn't make sense to me. We're going through some scary times, some really scary times. Just one thing after another thing."

The minimum wage hike goes into effect on January 1, 2022.

- WIth files from Rob Hindi