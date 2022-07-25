Local restaurant showcased in video feature

After being crowned to have the best veal sandwich in Ontario, Mettawas Station in Kingsville will be showcased in a short video feature.

Last month, the restaurant's Italian Mediterranean Grill won Ontario's Best Veal Sandwich of 2022 in a tournament hosted by Veal Farmers of Ontario.

Tournament winners received a physical award in addition to the video feature which begins shooting on Monday, July 25.

Food Network host of Big Food Bucket List and judge of the Best Veal Sandwich tournament, John Catucci, says the restaurant will be showcased in many ways during the shooting of the feature.

"I'm going to interview Anthony DelBrocco who's the winner and owner and his wife Janet, I get to see some of the different dishes that they make using Ontario veal, and I get to talk to some of the customers who are regulars at the restaurant. It's going to be a fun day, I get to have fun, be silly and eat food," he said.

Catucci says the sandwich itself is delicious.

"Anytime you get a delicious fried piece of veal, perfectly fried, it's heavenly, but Anthony makes his tomato sauce in-house and he locally sources his bread and puts this garlic butter on it and he toasts it so it has that as well."

He says it's great to have the Best Veal Sandwich competition back.

"It's one of those 10 napkin sandwiches, you know it's a good sandwich when you need at least 10 napkins and it's dripping down your arms, it's a good sandwich," Catucci said.

The tournament took place in Toronto's St. Lawrence Market.

Veal Farmers of Ontario is an organization that represents both grain-fed and milk-fed veal farmers in the province.