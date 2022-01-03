Local restaurateur supports minimum wage hike, but believes servers should be exempt

The owner of a Greek restaurant in Windsor believes now is not the time to for an increase to the minimum wage for servers.

"This is the worst possible thing they could do to restaurants. We're already crippled by the pandemic."

Thanasi's Greek Restaurant owner Nick Pontikis says he supports the minimum wage hike overall, but not for those who make tips as restaurants and bars are already struggling to stay afloat due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

As of January 1, servers in the hospitality industry saw an hourly wage increase from $12.55 to $15.

Pontikis says his servers were paid quite well before the increase.

"People who are making gratuities are often making as much as $25, $30 or $40 an hour depending on how busy we are. For the government, it's so short sighted to issue this now without real consultation with the industry."

He says there should have been more consultation with business owners before the increase was rolled out.

"The Restaurant Association wasn't asked, can you afford this right now? Here we are hanging by our bootstraps, and they want to increase minimum wage for servers, bartenders, people who are already making great money."

Pontikis fears the increase could be the final nail in the coffin for some restaurants.

"They put up with a lot of stuff, let's say, from customers. They don't want to show ID, they don't want to wear a mask. So yes, they deserve an increase, but this isn't the time. I thought before the new year they would come to their senses and realize this could be so crippling."

Pontikis says his kitchen staff, who don't make tips, were already being paid more than $15 an hour as he realizes it's hard to survive on any less.

Minimum wage workers outside of the hospitality industry are now earning $15 an hour as well — up from the previous hourly rate of $14.35.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi