Local Retailer Offers Crypto Currency as Payment Option

A local retailer has added crypto currency as a method of payment.

Windsor's BB Branded has added the option to it's website to purchase everything from shoes to sports jerseys.

Owner Ayad Saddy isn't sure if the store at Devonshire Mall is the first to make the move, but it's likely one of the first to do it.

He tells AM800 News the store's key demographic is younger and has been increasing its use of the alternate form of currency.

"The next generation seems like they're heavily invested into crypto, so they believe in it," he says. "From what we've researched it seems like it's going to be a huge part of our future."

Saddy says a lot of research went into the decision.

"I think there's a lot of different things that they all offer," he says. "Once you start doing the research you see all the different cryptos and what they do. They're little companies and each one has a structure a different way of providing its service."

Seeing companies like Tesla accept the currency was a big part of the decision, according to Saddy.

"Well, this is just the beginning of it becoming mainstream and having people accept it as the way of the future," he added.

More information on purchasing items with crypto currency can be found on BB Branded's website.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.