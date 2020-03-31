Local Retirement Homes Step Up to Help Hospitals

Area retirement homes and long-term care facilities are doing their part to help hospitals handle the COVID-19 outbreak.

They've been asked to review their space and number of beds to accommodate any non-urgent hospital patients who are close to being discharged, but aren't ready to return home.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, the owner of Cardinal Place on Peter Street, Mike Cardinal says he has received more beds from his supplier to help out.

Cardinal says with the temporary closure at the university, some space freed up.

"We have a truckload of 15 more beds arriving so we can transform some of the rooms that were formerly for students, we ran a intergenerational home and so with the university closing, we can turn that over to seniors," he says.

Cardinal says this is about looking ahead and preparing for the worst case scenario.

"Making really good preparations for the just in case we see on the horizon, looking at British Columbia, which is about a week to 10 days ahead of us, and listening to their advice and we wish we would have done XYZ," he adds.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says the hospital has managed to free up 300 beds, but given the magnitude of this crisis, those beds could be taken quickly by patients.