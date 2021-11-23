Local school boards add four more positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday

With several outbreaks already in place, more COVID-19 cases are being reported at local schools.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, students cases have been identified at Belle River, Queen Elizabeth and Herman Academy elementary along with a staff case at Amherstburg elementary.

Meantime, at the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, two classes and one bus cohort were dismissed from St. John the Evangelist elementary following two confirmed cases there.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

There are currently seven schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — those include St. Gabriel, St. Joseph, Margaret D. Bennie, Gore Hill, D.M. Eagle and Queen Elizabeth elementary schools along with Leamington District Secondary School.