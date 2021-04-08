Local School Boards Offering More COVID-19 Testing

The four school boards in Windsor-Essex will once again provide access to free, voluntary COVID-19 testing.

The testing is for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools, who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic) but want to get tested.

The next clinic run by Lifelabs, is scheduled for Saturday (April 10) at L'Essor Secondary School, 13605 St Gregory's Rd. in Tecumseh.

Testing will be open for the following school communities in the N8N postal code: