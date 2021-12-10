Local school boards reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Another day brings more COVID-19 cases at local schools.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, five classes and three bus cohorts were dismissed Friday due to four cases identified at Sacred Heart and St. Teresa of Calcutta elementary schools along with St. Joseph's high school.

Meantime, the Greater Essex County District School Board added four cases Friday.

The latest cases were discovered in students at Bellewood, Gore Hill, Hugh Beaton and Jack Miner elementary schools.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been given direction from the local health unit.

According to the health unit, nearly 700 cohorts have been dismissed across all school boards so far this year affecting more than 13,000 students.

There are currently outbreaks at seven local schools.