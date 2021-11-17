Local school boards reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at local schools boards.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, two cases were added Wednesday — one in a student at Gore Hill elementary in Leamington along with a staff case at Leamington District high school.

Meantime, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is reporting a class was dismissed from St. Joseph Catholic elementary in River Canard after a positive case was identified there.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

There are currently four schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — those include Essex Public School, St. Gabriel Catholic elementary, Leamington District high school and Riverside secondary.