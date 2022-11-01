Local school boards working to inform parents ahead of Friday protest

The Greater Essex County District School Board is working to keep parents informed ahead of a planned protest by education workers this coming Friday.

The public school board has activated its Labour Updates page on its website, with the first post dealing with the potential action by workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

In the GECDSB, CUPE is the bargaining group for approximately 600 employees including secretaries, clerks, custodians, maintenance workers, couriers, information technology technicians and media services.

Scott Scantlebury, Public Relations Officer for the GECDSB, says they want to make sure the school community is informed during the labour dispute and how it impacts the local public schools.

"If the information is not there or it doesn't match what someone had heard or been told, then what they've heard or been told is probably not accurate," he says. "This will contain the most accurate, up-to-date information that families within the GECDSB and in the communities can rely on."

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is also providing a link on its website to give parents the latest information on the board's plans during the labour dispute.

CUPE represents about 400 employees of the WECDSB including Educational Assistants, Designated Early Childhood Educators, Child and Youth Workers and other paraprofessionals such as Psychologists, Sign Language Interpreters and Psychotherapists.

At statement on the board's website says "At this time, the government and CUPE are still scheduled to continue bargaining on November 1-3. We remain hopeful that a settlement can be reached prior to the deadline and that a strike or legislation imposing a contract can be averted.

In the event that CUPE goes on strike on Friday we will communicate directly with students and parents about our contingency plans in advance."

The union representing 55-thousand education support staff says they will be off the job on Friday despite provincial legislation banning them from going on strike.

The Ford government says it will invoke the notwithstanding clause to head off any Constitutional challenges of the legislation introduced Monday, which also imposes a contract on the members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province's latest offer provides 2.5 per cent annual wage increases over four years for workers making less than 43-thousand dollars a year and 1.5 per cent for all others.

CUPE says if the legislation passes and it's illegal to strike, members will stage a province-wide "political protest" on Friday and whether it continues beyond that will "be left up to what happens."

With files from the Canadian Press