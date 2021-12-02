Local schools add 14 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday

COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schools with 14 new cases reported since Wednesday.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, one class was dismissed Thursday at Stella Maris elementary after receiving notification of a confirmed case.

Meantime, the Greater Essex County District School Board is adding 13 cases.

Single cases were discovered at Anderdon, Gosfield North, Queen Elizabeth and Tecumseh Vista elementary schools as well as a staff case at Margaret D. Bennie.

On the secondary side, single cases were reported at Kingsville and Massey while Tecumseh Vista secondary saw six cases.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

There have been roughly 600 school cohorts dismissed in Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the school year affecting approximately 12,000 students.