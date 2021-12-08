Local schools add six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

More positive COVID-19 cases are being identified at local schools.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, three classes and two bus cohorts were dismissed Wednesday following a single case at St. Gabriel elementary and a pair of cases at St. Andre elementary.

Meantime, the Greater Essex County District School Board is adding three cases.

A staff and student case were discovered at Leamington District Secondary School while a single student case was found at John Campbell elementary.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been given direction from the local health unit.

According to the health unit, more than 680 cohorts have been dismissed across all school boards so far this year affecting as many as 13,000 students.