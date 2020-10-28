Local Schools Battle for ESports Bragging Rights



The Saints and Lancers are set to do a big gaming event Thursday night at 8pm and it will be broadcast on the Saints Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/saintsgamingca

Both teams enter the match with a 1-1 record in Ontario Post Secondary Esports regular season matches. The Lancers beat Trent in week one (2-0) and went on to lose to Carleton (0-2). The Saints meanwhile were able to take down Fanshawe (2-1) but then fell to the University of Toronto (0-2).

The match will be a battle between an established program in St. Clair College with three years of competitive experience versus a brand new team in the University of Windsor in their inaugural season.

The Saints have momentum on their side coming off a tournament win at last weekend's Drury University League of Legends Invitational.

The Saints went 8-1 over the weekend taking on varsity teams from the United States including Northwood University, Indiana Tech, and Illinois College who they defeated 2-1 in the grand finals.

The Saints overall on the year have a program record of 82 wins and 33 losses, easily their most successful season start in program history.

This will be the first meeting between these local programs and the organizers hope to see a rivalry develop.