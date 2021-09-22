Local schools continue to report positive COVID-19 cases

More positive COVID-19 cases to report from local schools.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, three more student cases were identified at Tecumseh Vista Elementary, Ford City Public School and Kingsville Public School on Tuesday.

More cases at the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board as well where two cases were discovered at Assumption College Catholic High School along with one at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School resulting in five classes and a bus cohort being dismissed.

At the French Catholic School Board, a case was identified at Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary in Leamington.

Close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.