Local Sikh community donating to Street Help Windsor this holiday season

A holiday tradition is continuing for the local Sikh community along with the Windsor Sports and Culture Centre.

The centre is donating more than 70 pizzas to Street Help Windsor on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Centre president Jatinder Singh Rai says the pizza donation has become a yearly tradition, starting more than five years ago.

"We're very happy to do this," says Rai. "It warms our hearts for those people who need this help and keep them happy faces for that day. It's a great feeling. Whoever needs it, we're willing to help them out. It's a great feeling for the community."

He says the centre will be making an additional donation to Street Help early in the new year.

"First week or second week of the new year we will make the donation towards sleeping bags, food and dry goods they need," says Rai.

Rai says pizzas will be dropped off between 11am and 12pm on both days.

Street Help Windsor is located on Wyandotte Street East.