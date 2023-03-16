Local sisters win $1-million

Two sisters from Windsor-Essex are ready to celebrate.

Kerry Howling of Tecumseh and Jacqueline Walsh of Windsor won $1-million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on February 8.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Tecumseh.

The sisters plan to share their winnings with their sons, go on a trip and plan a party to celebrate.

Kerry told OLG, "It's surreal" while Jacqueline added "We just feel so blessed. It’s a lot to process."

The sisters have been playing the lottery together for two and a half years.

Lotto 6/49 has draws every Wednesday and Saturday.