Local Soccer Cancelled to End of June

There won't be any soccer until at least July in Windsor-Essex.

Ontario Soccer has issued a statement cancelling all sanctioned soccer related activities to June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision affects the start of 2020 outdoor season for leagues across the province including the Essex County Soccer Association.

According to Ontario Soccer, cancellations are being evaluated on a month-to-month basis as provincial restrictions continue to change.

The organization says multiple scenarios are being considered which may include a modified outdoor season, but no official decisions have been made just yet.