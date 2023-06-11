Local Society of Saint Vincent de Paul hosting June food drive

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of Windsor Essex will be hosting a food drive this month, to replace the Miracle Food Drive.

Last year the Miracle Food Drive left it to the organizations involved to do their own thing, but General Manager Roseanne Winger says it wasn't as successful as they would've liked.

So this year additional planning has gone into the event which will be taking place on Saturday, June 24.

They've partnered with Sobeys in Tecumseh and are hoping to get enough food to take them through the summer to Cans for a Cause.

Winger says they have seen a very large increase in the need.

"It's been such an increase over last year. That we need to have enough food to get to us to our Cans for a Cause event which is always what takes us through the spring time. So we're hoping that people will come out and support," she said.

She says there is a list of food items that are needed on their website.

"Food items, they're needed, but anything people can drop off will be appreciated," Winger continued. "If they want to bring cash, grocery gift cards, any of that will be accepted at Sobeys and at all of our locations in Windsor and Essex County."

Winger says the food drive itself is set for June 24, but they will gladly accept anything beforehand.

"If someone wants to bring something early we are more than happy to accept it. We accept at our Lauzon location the food people bring by all the time. That would go to support our programs, we have a new street outreach program in which we're helping in the streets with the homeless, so we're hoping to get some stuff for those people as well."

Winger says the increases they are seeing in need are actually kind of scary, with the numbers looking like double of last year already.

All of Society of Saint Vincent de Paul's locations can be found on their website.