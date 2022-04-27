Local Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in need of used clothing

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex Central Council needs some public assistance.

General manager Rosanne Winger says the society is in need of used clothing for all ages especially men's clothing.

"I know Easter was late and that's when our busy season starts but it still seems a little lower than normal," says Winger. "We're hoping people can reach out and dig a little deeper and see if they can find some items and donate it."

She says she's feeling optimistic the community will help out.

"We have had such great support from the community," she says . "We've now completed 125-years serving Windsor and Essex County so I have no doubt that they'll step up to the plate and help us out."

Winger says community members can schedule pick-ups from their homes or drop off their items at four donation centres in Windsor-Essex.