Local Software Developer Launches Contact Tracing App for Businesses

A local software designer has created a free contact-tracing app for businesses in Windsor-Essex.

Red Piston Inc. created the web-based app IDQuickly in partnership with WETech Alliance and Digital Mainstreet.

When in-person dining is allowed, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit requires contact information be collected to be used in the event a COVID-19 outbreak.

Red Piston Co-Founder Jakub Koter says the touch-free app is adaptable to any business — allowing visitors to check in by scanning a QR code with a cellphone.

"Each restaurant or business would have access to the back end and can check those log-ins to verify things and create a report if it's needed," he says.

He says the business will also be able to share available services through the app.

"If it's a restaurant for example, when you scan the QR code and fill out your name it will instantly take you to the menu," he says. "It gives you the menu and the check in all at the same time."

Red Piston will be reaching out to officials while they fine-tune the service, according to Koter.

"We're going by what the health unit says on their website and we're hoping that's all good, but we're planning on reaching out to make sure it's compliant with them," he added.

Koter says the app will launch for essential businesses that are required to collect contact information on Feb. 1.

More info on how the app works and how to sign up can be found at www.idquickly.com.