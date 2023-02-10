Local sports bar celebrates not being evicted

A local sports bar is celebrating "beating eviction."

A notice to terminate the tenancy at the Dugout Sports Lounge was posted in their window dated February 7, and was shared on social media.

The landlord of the building at 300 Ouellette Avenue is the University of Windsor, and according to the notice of termination put up by landlord agent Wayne Byron Bailiff Inc., the restaurant owed $24,895.50 for rental arrears.

AM800 News spoke with a representative of the landlord agent on Thursday, who assured that the property had been redeemed.

AM800 also spoke with an employee at the Dugout Sports Lounge, they also confirmed that they were not being evicted and were open.

On Thursday evening, the Dugout Sports Lounge posted on Facebook that they were open for business and had beat eviction.

The Dugout is known for broadcasting sporting events, and offer fresh house made recipes as well as 12 beers on tap.