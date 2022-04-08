Local sports bar looking forward to Detroit Tigers Opening Day

A downtown Windsor sports bar in looking forward to Detroit Tigers opening day.

The Dugout Sports Lounge on Ouellette Avenue is expecting a busy day as the Tigers welcome the Chicago White Sox to Comerica Park.

Co-owner Christian Pinard says doors open at 11am and he's anticipating a crowd to come before heading to the game but also says fans who choose not to head over, will come down and enjoy the game.

"We've been wanting to enjoy Tigers home opener for a few years now and it's nice that we're actually getting to do it this year," says Pinard. "We just to hope the weather holds up and the bar gods are nice to us."

He says the sports bar will see a lot of diehard Tiger and baseballs fans.

"I'm hoping a lot of people take the day off, if not they hit it a little bit later and they still get the Saturday off," he says. "It almost feels like a second St. Paddy's Day because you kind of get that same level of energy, where people are just excited to be out without masks for the first time in a long time.:"

First pitch is set for 1:10pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays also host opening day at the Rogers Centre Friday against the Texas Rangers.

First pitch in Toronto is set for 7:07pm.