Local sports bar owner ready for NFL season

Area sports bars are gearing up for another NFL season.

The season kicks off Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Detroit Lions to Arrowhead Stadium.

At The Goat Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore, co-owner Matt Komsa says a full crowd is expected for the game.

He says there are a lot of reservations but both locations can still fit in some customers.

"You can definitely feel the buzz around the restaurant," he says. "We're anticipating an early crowd. We have the Labatt people in the house, giving away a bunch of swag and we got a couple of surprises for our customers, it should be a good night."

Photo courtesy: The Goat Tap and Eatery's Facebook page

Komsa says he's a big football guy and it's one of his favourite times of the year when football starts.

"It definitely brings more customers through the doors on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays, it definitely helps out business," says Komsa.

The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles last February to capture the franchise's third Super Bowl title.

The Lions are coming off a 9-and-8 season.

They won eight of their last 10 games but lost six of their first seven games to start off season.

Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m.