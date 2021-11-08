Local Starbucks listed as possible COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has listed a local Starbucks location as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited the Starbucks at 195 Commercial Blvd. just off County Road 22 not far from Manning Road in Lakeshore, may have been exposed to the virus.

WECHU is asking anyone who attended the coffee shop on Wednesday, November 3 between 9:15am and 9:45am to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

If symptoms develop, the health unit wants individuals to get tested immediately.