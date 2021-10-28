Local student athletes looking forward to resumption of extracurricular activities

Students in Windsor-Essex are itching to get back to sports and after school activities.

As heard on AM800 Wednesday, an agreement has been reached to resume extracurricular activities for fully vaccinated students on November 22 — they've been put on hold since the school year began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School Grade 12 student Jada Malott plays hockey.

She says extracurriculars are needed for the physical and mental well being of students.

"We're ecstatic. School isn't the same without extracurriculars. It's really what allows school spirit to thrive. With COVID and all these new students coming into our school, I won't lie and say that it's really been a downer. School just hasn't been the same."

Malott is hoping this will motivate more of her fellow classmates to get vaccinated.

"This is what has to be done if you want to play. The safety of our students is still first and foremost, especially during the pandemic. So it's definitely been an eye opener to, I believe, some athletes who have thought maybe it's time that I do start to consider this vaccine because look at what I miss out on if I don't," she said.

She says sports and after school activities have a huge impact on school spirit.

"It's giving us the chance to make connections with all of our new students that have come in, giving us a chance to support our teams and really exuberate that school spirit. It's really, really exciting and I can't wait. I was really upset hearing the announcement earlier this year about sports being delayed, but I did know there was a light at the end of the tunnel."

Schools have until the second week of November to commit to participating this year.

The first sports getting underway will be girl's basketball and boy's volleyball.