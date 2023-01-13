Local students to join Canadian Army Reserves as part of co-op program

Over a dozen local high school students from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are joining the Canadian Army Reserve as part of a high school co-op program.

15 local high school students will be taking the oath of office Friday evening to enrol into a program that offers the opportunity to gain both academic credits and financial compensation as part of an official co-operative education program.

As part of the program, the students will undergo military training while receiving high school credits, pay and a position with a local Canadian Army Reserve unit for their participation.

Sgt. Andy Levesque with the Canadian Army Reserve Recruiting Office in Windsor says the students have a chance to have a "try it before they buy it" experience when it comes to a life in the military.

"It's an opportunity for them to come and try, see if the Canadian Armed Forces is really for them," he says. "We do have a very high retention rate when it comes to co-op. Just an example, the co-op we ran about four years ago, we were able to hold on to roughly 90 per cent of the students that did co-op with us."

Just like any other reservist, there is no requirement to continue serving once the co-op experience is over.

Anyone who joins the reserves does not have to sign a contract and can terminate their military employment anytime they like.

(Image courtesy of Department of National Defence)

Sgt. Levesque says the experiences in the Army Reserve is something these students won't get anywhere else.

"Along with that as well, the face that it is a paid placement, the fact that it does give you work experience, all looks fantastic on a resume. At the same time, it goes in to looking more attractive for future jobs," he says.

Levesque says they will be going back into the schools in April to begin presentations for the next co-op placement in February 2024.

"In February 2020 we did have 40 students, 30 from Windsor-Essex and 10 from Chatham-Kent, participate in this program. With COVID-19 and all the restrictions placed on us, we are in the midst of rebuilding this program," he adds.

The oath of office ceremony will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Major F.A. Tilston VC Armoury and Police Training Center at 4007 Sandwich St. in Windsor.

The students will complete their basic training in locations across the region while also learning how to operate military radios and weapons.

To be eligible for the program, students must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Canada, at least 16 years of age, with a minimum of Grade 10 completed, and have parental consent.

Click here for more information on opportunities with the Canadian Army Reserve.

Click here for more information about the Canadian Army Reserve in Windsor and Chatham.