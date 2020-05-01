Local Study Launched on Family Stress Factors During COVID-19

A research study is underway in Windsor looking at the family stresses due to COVID-19.

The study is being conducted by researchers at the School of Social Work, Dr. Jayashree Mohanty and PhD student Amy Alberton. They are asking up to 1,500 people to fill out a 15-minute survey about their coping mechanisms and anxiety on the family during this time.

"Specifically we are examining family coping mechanism and family dynamics and how the coping mechanisms and dynamics influence health and mental health," says Alberton.

She says the survey will be done in three phases to see how the stress changes during the pandemic.

"We are going to collect data at three different points from different people, so we are not going to collect data from the same people at three points, we are going to look at the changes in time across the group."

Alberton says the results could be apply to other emergencies.

"The results from the study, I think this can be really important, can be transferable to other situations where people may find themselves isolated from others,” she adds. "So during national, local, global emergency situations, future pandemics or from illness or aging."

Alberton hopes to start analyzing the results in early May with the research being published in academic journals.