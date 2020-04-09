Local Survey Launched on COVID-19 Impact on Workforce

Workforce WindsorEssex has launched a couple of surveys to find out the impacts of COVID-19 on the local labour market.

The two surveys, the business impact survey and the worker impact survey, are designed to get some information to be used to support industry after the pandemic is over.

Project Co-ordinator Julian Villafeurte, says the pandemic has affected businesses in several ways.

"What industries are seeing more impacts, what industries are seeing potential layoffs now or in the future, there is a lot of different information that we are getting from there which will be valuble in informing how to support hte business community through this," he says.

Villafeurte says individual workers are also encouraged to fill out the survey.

"The worker impact survey is looking at how this has impacted individuals in terms of their families and jobs and who is temporarily not working, are there groups of peole who are working more," he says. We know there are some pockets in the community that are working harder."

Villafeurte says jobs have changed in the past few weeks.

"Anybody who is working a month ago today, we definetly want to hear from you and that's the idea there, to see how the jobs have changed since then," he added.

The business impact survey will be used by the Windsor-Essex COVID-19 task force to relay information to the provincial and federal governments on the local needs.

CLICK HERE to access a link to both surveys on the Workforce WindsorEssex website.