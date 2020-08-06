Local T-Shirt Sales Provide $4K to Support Vulnerable Youth

The Windsor Essex COVID Care Coalition received a $4,000 boost.

Sales from #YQGStandStrong t-shirts made by local retailers BB Branded were created as a joint effort between the city, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and the United Way.

The fundraising effort was launched in March with $5 from each shirt sold online going towards the coalition. A cheque was presented to the coalition at the WFCU Centre at 8787 McHugh St. Wednesday afternoon.

"They've sold about 800 t-shirts, there's still more to sell and so a great initiative," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "It just let's people feel connected to the community, show their support and of course a portion of the proceeds goes back to a worthy cause in the community too."

Dilkens says #YQGStandStrong was created by the region's tourism agency.

"It really was a feel good moment and just showed the partnership, everyone working together made a little difference and that money I'm sure will go a long way to help the United Way help some families who need help with this difficult time," says Dilkens.

Funding will help with youth virtual engagement and online learning support for vulnerable youth and children, according to the release.

A limited number of shirts are still available through BB Branded Boutique.