Local teacher union releases list of endorsed provincial election candidates

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has officially endorsed candidates in the upcoming provincial election.

They’re standing behind NDP candidates Lisa Gretzky for Windsor West, Gemma Grey-Hall for Windsor-Tecumseh, Ron LeClair for Essex, and Brock McGregor for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. The president of the OSSTF says Ontario needs to elect candidates that will strengthen public services like education, and invest in Ontario’s future.

OSSTF President Karen Littlewood was in Windsor-Essex for the announcement. She says the current government has no education platform to speak of.

“There wasn’t one last time, we had the buck-a-beer, that was about it, and this time we have the free licence stickers," she began. "The NDP came out with a really well thought out plan yesterday. We’re looking forward as well to seeing the Liberals’ full platform.”

The candidates they’re endorsing are well acquainted with the public education situation.

“Lisa Gretzky is a really strong supporter for public education, she was a public school trustee, Ron is currently on the board as well, Gemma and Brock also have a vested interest in the system,” said Littlewood.

Littlewood says there’s lots to be done for Ontario’s school systems.

“We do have more supports that are needed across the province. We’re going to need mental health supports, and we have OSSTF members who provide those supports within schools, but we also have to be looking at all the supports in the system.”

Littlewood adds, with 63,000 members across the province, OSSTF’s endorsement can make a big difference.

She says her union is getting involved in politics because their collective agreements expire in August of this year and there’s concern over where the current government will take them.