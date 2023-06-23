Local tech company aims to evolutionize the traditional resume

A local tech company is saying goodbye to the traditional resume and says Picsume is the future.

Picsume, founded in Windsor, was officially launched at WEtech Alliance on Thursday, with the goal of revolutionizing Canada's workforce and solving labour shortages.

The online platform eliminates the antiquated process of resume building, by creating a live dynamic work profile which contains only relevant, pertinent and verified information.

Jordan Goure, President & C.E.O of Picsume says this is the evolution of the resume.

"Our platform is built off [artificial intelligence] assisted structured data for both employers and candidates. So it's basically a recruitment and applicant tracking tool built for the twenty first century. We've also got proprietary tech that pulls in basically every opportunity in any region that we launch in and helps connects candidates directly to where they're needed most based on their skill set."

He says candidate profiles are always free.

"If you have a resume, upload it, our tech will read through your resume. It will pull all of your experience and all of your information from your resume, put it right in to structured data into your Picsume live dynamic work profile for you. And it'll even pull out skills based on your experience so it can help with the matching algorithms to link you to the opportunities."

(Picsume logo supplied buy Picsume)

He says ghosting is a big problem when it comes to other classified job boards.

"So I mean employers really don't get back to applicants. They can get a batch of 100 resumes, it's hard for them to filter through all of them and get back. So we've got communication built right in on platform. Our employers are pushed toward the direction of getting back to every applicant that's applying on platform with their Picsume live dynamic profiles. We've satisfied a lot of the disconnect that's been happening in the workforce between employers and candidates."

Goure says it will also be free for businesses log on and build their profile as well.