Local Teen Featured in Book Marking 40th Anniversary of the Terry Fox Run

Quite the honour for a Tecumseh teen.

Jocelyn Adams has been selected to represent the youth of Canada in a new book celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope.

Adams says the Fox family reached out to her to be part of the project as she's been raising money for the foundation since she was a small child.

'Forever Terry: A Legacy in Letters' will feature a letter from Adams along with other prominent Canadians like hockey star Bobby Orr and writer Margaret Atwood.

Adams says it's an honour to part of such an incredible group of Canadians.

"I was really touched when I found out that the Fox family chose me to be a part of this book. I was also really excited to be able to represent the youth. I also felt very honoured to be able to be a part of this amazing book that celebrates Terry's legacy."

She's hoping other youth who read the book take something important away from it.

"What I want kids to get out of it when they read it is basically that anything counts. Just look for ways to help people and if you find a foundation that you really like to help, any amount of money helps or even if you just volunteer for it."

Adams says Fox continues to inspire her every day.

"He was running across Canada and was raising all this money to help people with cancer. It just moved me and I thought it was cool that a man with one leg was running across Canada. I felt really inspired because I had people in my family that were affected by cancer too."

Now 13-years-old, Adams has raised more than $32,000 over the past decade through a number of efforts including an annual garage sale with the help of friends and family.

'Forever Terry: A Legacy in Letters' is available online and at most book stores.