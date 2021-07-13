Local Theatres Pumped to Welcome Back Moviegoers

Theatres across Windsor-Essex are ready to welcome back moviegoers Friday as the province moves into Step 3 of the reopening roadmap.

Cinemas can operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent inside each auditorium and a cap of 1,000 people within the entire building under COVID-19 rules.

Gina Facca is the COO for Imagine Cinemas, which operates Lakeshore Cinemas in Lakeshore, Ont. and Sandpoint Cinemas in Leamington, Ont.

She says Imagine Cinemas actually got a head start on the reopening process.

"Fortunately I brought all of my full time staff and some of my part time staff back as of July 9 just to prepare in case Premier Ford was going to allow cinemas to open a little bit early, which he did," she added.

Facca says to come wearing a mask, as it will be needed on the way to your seat.

"So there's no longer the requirement to sign in or to take names for contact tracing, but masks are required until our patrons are seated and eating our delicious popcorn," she says. "We will obviously, as is protocol everywhere, there will still be some requirements for physical distancing within the lobby area."

She says six theaters will be available to start with four more set to open when rules allow for them.

"We actually have a new seating program where people can go online and select their seats and the system will actually automatically block out the seats next to your group so that you don't have to worry about another person from a separate group sitting right next to you," she added.

Facca says blockbusters like Black Widow, Space Jam and Fast and Furious 9 will be on the schedule for Friday.

She says showtimes will be worked out soon and be posted to imaginecinemas.com.

Cineplex Cinemas at Devonshire Mall and Walker Road are also allowed to welcome back moviegoers Friday

Theatres across Windsor-Essex have been closed since last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.