Local Unifor president 'happy' with tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor and Stellantis.

More than 8,200 workers, including those at the Windsor Assembly Plant, walked out just after midnight when the two sides failed to reach a deal.

Unifor national president Lana Payne had said progress had been made and negotiations were continuing.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says he's happy with the deal.

"I would not bring it back if I wasn't happy with the deal," says Cassidy. "We squeezed them, we squeezed them, squeezed them and we know the commitments we have from them and I'm going to be happy to bring that back to them on Saturday for ratification and as I said before, it's ultimately up to them."

He says the bargaining committee worked hard to get the tentative deal.

"We had one big hurdle that we had to get over and Stellantis came through, Stellantis came through" says Cassidy. "It's a short strike but sometimes you just got to, we said we weren't going past midnight and we had the momentum going and we just kept going."

A ratification vote is set for Saturday morning at 9 at Caesars Windsor.

The union says workers will return to the job Monday for the afternoon shift.