Local Unifor President Pleased Ford Picked as Target for Bargaining

The head of Unifor's bargaining team is ready now that Ford has been selected as the union's strike target.

On Tuesday, the union announced Ford was selected as the target company to establish pattern bargaining in the Detroit Three auto talks, which also include General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo, says they've got a little under two weeks to make a deal before a possible strike.

A deadline has been set for September 21 at midnight.

D'Agnolo says he'll be working with a team from Ontario and Alberta.

"This is typical bargaining. It's going to be long hours, long days and it usually goes until the very last hour. So we're ready, the leadership is ready. We've worked very hard together to make sure we're ready and it's time," he says.

D'Agnolo says a major goal will be securing a future for workers in Oakville.

"We're looking for a future, especially in Oakville. We negotiated one for Windsor in 2016. Now Oakville, there's nothing beyond 2023 for the Ford Edge. So we are absolutely looking for a new program in Oakville to secure work for the future for those workers," he says.

D'Agnolo says his team is ready to fight for the membership.

"We're excited at the fact to have the opportunity to lead. There's no doubt in my mind that the workers in Ontario and in Edmonton that we represent have done a fantastic job in making this company billions and dollars and we'll be looking to get some gains across the board," he adds.

Unifor represents 6,300 Ford workers with roughly 1,600 in Windsor.

Union national president, Jerry Dias, says the goal is to get a three-year collective agreement in place.

The negotiations continue in Toronto Wednesday.

With files from Kristylee Varley