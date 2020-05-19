Local Union Leader Not Surprised by Cancellation of School Year

The head of the local union representing public high school teachers isn't surprised by the provincial announcement that school is out for the remainder of the school year.

District 9 President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) Erin Roy agrees with the decision but acknowledges there will be an impact on education.

"I don't know if I'm very surprised by the announcement,” says Roy. “They don't want groups of kids but I think we have seen some of that going on around the world with cases of COVID so I think they are taking the safety of students seriously and their families."

Roy says although it is the right decision, she would like to see the province acknowledge that at-home learning is stressful and it isn't the same as being in school.

"Making it seem like their learning is normal and ongoing in the way that it can and we need to realise there will be an impact with students not in school, there are equity issues and tech issues which aren't getting better."

Roy says learning from home has been a challenge for both students and teachers.

"I think this distance education has been incredibly stressful, this has been my 18th year in the profession,” she says. This has been the most stressful times in education..”

A plan for reopening schools in September will be made before the end of June.

Schools have been closed since March 13 because of COVID-19.