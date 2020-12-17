Local Union Leader Suggesting Military Help for The Village at St. Clair

The President of Unifor Local 2458 has had enough.

"Put politics aside, we have to get the help in this facility and we have to make sure these residents stay safe and get taken care of," says Tullio DiPonti.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb at The Village at St. Clair, DiPonti says now is the time for the province to step in.

"If they have to bring in the military like they did in other places then by all means, we have to take care of these residents," says DiPonti. "We are short staffed, our members can't do it. I can tell you we have 44 members in that facility alone that are off with COVID positive at home."

He says there can't be anymore delays and describes the situation at the home as dire.

"It's a tragic event all around and there's a lot of hurting people today and it saddens me to no end to know that we're doing whatever we can but we should have done more to prevent this," he says.

DiPonti feels it's time Schlegel Villages asks the province for help.

"The province has to step in and this employer has to make sure they ask for the help," says DiPonti. "We can't worry about, oh we're trying to fix it ourselves, they can't fix it on their own. The province, the medical board of health has to get in, our members need the help and especially these residents."

Unifor Local 2458 represents roughly 200 workers at the long term care home in south Windsor.