Local union president hopes electric battery plant comes to Windsor-Essex

The possibility of an electric battery plant coming to Windsor has the president of Unifor Local 444 smiling from ear to ear.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dave Cassidy says he has yet to hear a concrete answer if a plant is coming to the area but says if it does, it will be great news for Windsor-Essex.

"I just pray that this is going to come down the pipe this week," says Cassidy.

As heard on AM800 news on Friday, sources told BNN Bloomberg that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will build their new battery plant in Ontario.

A person familiar with the matter said an official announcement is likely on March 23.

The Canadian government’s incentives for clean-energy businesses helped lure the companies according to the source, who asked not to be identified because the decision isn't public.

Meanwhile, sources told Automotive News the plant will be in Windsor.

Cassidy says the plant would create jobs in the region.

"If this comes to fruition, this is just great news, I mean how many jobs would come to Windsor-Essex," says Cassidy. "It could be a really really great story."

According to the report, construction of the plant is due to begin next quarter, with production slated to kick off in early 2024.