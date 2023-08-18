Local United Way putting out urgent call to help area kids

As the summer creeps towards its end, officials at the United Way Windsor-Essex County are making a strong final fundraising push for their summer programs.

They're asking the public for help reaching their $185,000 fundraising goal, with officials saying they're currently $50,000 away.

Summer Eats for Kids provides children and families living in low-income with nutritious food during the summer months when school nutrition programs are closed, on top of their Backpacks for Success program which looks to give over 2,000 local kids the school supplies they need.

Liam Giles-Hayes, VP of Programs at United Way, says the need is great in the community.

"And what we're seeing is an increase of demand in terms of the number of families and individuals who need support with emergency food," he continued. "So this year alone we've seen roughly over 200 families more per week accessing our services than we did last year."

Giles-Hayes says the rising cost of living and the high prices at the grocery store are a couple of reasons for that high demand, especially for families on a lower income.

"They need additional support, and really that's why this program is offered. Every week they can come to our program and get a bag filled with food, you know those typical kind of children snack items that are really hard to keep on the shelf for your kids. We want to make sure that they have access to that so that no child goes hungry in Windsor-Essex this summer."

He says they had to set an aspirational goal for this year, because they were expecting to have an increased demand.

"But not to the extent that we've seen, so that's why we're really asking if the community can step up to help, we'd greatly appreciate it. Because our program costs have gone up because of the price for food, but also the number of people that we're serving has greatly increased since last year," Giles-Hayes said.

On top of the fundraising goal, the United Way is also looking to distribute 3,500 bags of food.

Anyone who is able to support the program can learn more or donate on their website or by contacting United Way directly: 519-259-6196.