Local United Way Receives more than $943,000 from FCA Canada

Employees and retirees at Stellantis in Canada, formerly FCA, have done it again, donating $943,149 towards this year's local United Way campaign.

The money will stay in Windsor-Essex and will support a number of programs such as the lunch pilot program, the virtual learning pilot program and mental health assistance programs.

FCA Canada President and CEO David Buckingham was featured in a video posted to Twitter saying for him, giving to the United Way is paramount and second nature.

"I watched their organization step up and immediately pivot their programs this year to reflect our new reality," says Buckingham. "There was an increased focus on mental health services and counselling programs targeting youth for future success throughout the community."

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy was also featured in the video and thanked the United Way for everything it does for the community.

"The partnership that we have had at local 444, Windsor Assembly Plant, the membership at Windsor Assembly Plant, the management at Windsor Assembly Plant, we always come together with United Way that money stays right in our community," says Cassidy."

The United Way says the donation is the largest single donation for the charity in the past year and according to the organization, many programs would not be possible without the recent donation.