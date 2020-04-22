Local Ventilator Project Waits for Health Canada Approval

Centreline and St. Clair College in Windsor are waiting for Health Canada approval for their Ventilator Project.

Described as a "simple little device", it automatically inflates and deflates a manual ventilator bag, and takes over from a person's hands.

The device was designed and tested at Centreline with collaboration between Automation Solutions Provider and the college.

The project kicked off March 21 and was in response to a possible shortage of ventilators during the COVID-19 outbreak.