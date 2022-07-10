Local Visions owner encouraging community to get eyes examined

A recent poll found that one-third of Ontarians haven't had an eye exam in over three years.

It also showed that 55 per cent feel as though eyewear is currently not affordable for Canadians.

Paul Boyko, the owner of Visions of Canada on Riverside Drive, says he's not surprised to hear that.

"A lot of people did stay away from getting eye examinations done during the COVID period, there was also the optometrist strike that went on at that same time. Right now I'm seeing a lot of people I haven't seen for nearly four years."

Boyko says he can't believe the amount of people walking around right now with blurry vision who don't know what normal is.

"They go in to one of the optometrists around here and get an eye examination done, and find out they can't see the chart on the wall. And these people are not four or five year old kids, these are adults, and they say afterwards 'I can't believe I've been walking around not seeing'. It's really important for people to go and get an eye examination done, it really is."

He says it's not just about getting an updated prescription.

"People say 'oh I see fine', it doesn't make a darn difference. Get in there and get the health of your eyes checked, and that is a key component to this. You can't believe how many things that optometrists find that people just didn't know was there."

In terms of affordability, Boyko believes the view to be stereotyped as there are eye glasses at different price ranges, but that ultimately regardless of price it's a worthwhile investment for eye health and longevity.

Last week, Specsavers announced an investment of $50 million into Ontario to enhance eye health outcomes, reduce preventable blindness and redefine accessible eyecare.