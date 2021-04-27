Local Volunteer Group Launches WindsorVax Finders

There is a new community based volunteer group in Windsor-Essex that's assisting the public with COVID-19 vaccinations.

WindsorVax Finders is providing all available appointment times at the mass vaccination clinics on its social media pages along with availability at local pharmacies offering the vaccine.

17-year-old Noah Gascon is spearheading the initiative.

The Tecumseh native says the link will provide information and resources along with directing individuals to experts.

"You can use the link to find any resources that you need such as going directly to a website to look for an appointment yourself or accessing the health unit website for any information you need there," says Gascon. "But essentially what this new product is posting these appointments through social media channels so people have easy access to them."

He says the group will be sharing information from the health unit and area pharmacies.

"Take information that's available through the health unit and also primarily through the pharmacies and post available appointment slots at both pharmacies and mass vaccination sites on our to be formed Twitter and Facebook pages," he says.