Local winery owner reflects on stroke during Awareness Month

June is the official stroke awareness month in Canada.

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to any part of the brain, damaging brain cells.

After the onset of acute stroke, approximately 2 million brain cells die every minute, it's a medical emergency that requires the right care right away.

Harold Wagner, the owner and operator of Wagner Orchards and Estate Winery in Lakeshore, suffered a stroke back in January.

He joined The Shift with Patty Handysides this week to say he's doing better now, even thought he was told it takes about a year all around to get out of it.

"And I was lucky, I went to the hospital and I had surgery in two and a half hours. That was very fast and it made a tremendous difference," Wagner said.

Wagner says he went to take a phone call, sat on the bed, and all of sudden slumped to the floor.

"You're still conscious but you can't speak. You know you were having something going on, my wife came in right away, called 9-1-1 and got the ambulance. It was literally two and a half hours and I had surgery. They found a blood clot, picked at it in the side of my skull and pulled it out."

Wagner got emotional speaking about how members of the Lakeshore fire department helped him out, as his wife Janice explained he used to be a Captain of the Fire Department.

"They got me out of the house, like I'm a big man, they put me on a tarp and got me out and into the ambulance," he continued. "They got me out of there quick, and when you're dealing with this kind of thing the minutes and minutes and minutes all piles up."

It took about two weeks after the stroke until Wagner even understood what exactly had happened to him, according to his wife.

By learning and sharing the F.A.S.T. warning signs, you might be able to save a life from stroke

F.A.S.T. stands for Face: is it drooping? Arms: can you raise both? Speech: is it slurred or jumbled? And Time: to call 911 right away.

- with files from AM800's The Shift