Local women's shelter opens warming centre

A local shelter is providing a warming centre this winter to women experiencing homelessness.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families is opening its doors from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. seven days a week to provide a warm space in its lobby area for women experiencing homelessness until the end of March.

Executive director Lady Laforet says the warming centre opened Monday night and two women dropped by.

"Both have said they will be returning tonight and did not have other shelter to attend to," says Laforet. "We do offer shelter first definitely if we have space but we understand that there is a population of women in the community who may not have safe space but might not be fully comfortable accessing traditional shelter beds."

She says the warming centre is new to the shelter and it's in addition to the shelter's current services.

"Now that we're in our new space and we've expanded, we finally have opportunities to support the community in that way where we didn't have space on bridge," she says. "So it's an opportunity for us to provide some out of the cold warming space for women during the coldest times of the year to get them off the street and make sure we don't lose any life to a harsh winter."

The front entrance to the Welcome Centre shelter for women and families at 500 Tuscarora in Windsor. (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Laforet says they want the warming centre to be flexible for users.

"One of the things that we talked about is making it work for as many different needs as we can," says Laforet. "So we understand that some women might chose to pop in and out throughout the night just to get warm and then they could potential head back out. Some might chose to come in and sleep the whole time or sit the whole time."

She says mats, blankets and breakfast are being provided.

Laforet says the warming centre will have one staff member nightly thanks to funding from the City of Windsor and the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families is located at 500 Tuscarora Street, near Glengarry Avenue.