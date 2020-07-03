Local Work Stoppage Escalates Fears

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers says the work stoppage at a local farm due to a COVID-19 outbreak has escalated fears about testing for the virus.

In a statement to the public, the organization says the public health order has contributed to anxiety among both farmers and workers.

The growers group says it is working with the sector and the provincial government to address those fears as on-farm testing continues.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday the work stoppage will not encourage local farmers to participate in efforts to combat the virus.

On Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued an order that required the farm, where 191 workers tested positive to isolate those employees and stop work.

