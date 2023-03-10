Local wrestlers competing in Canadian Wrestling Championships

Local wrestlers are in Waterloo this weekend competing in the Canadian Wrestling Championships.

22-year-old Ella Doornaerg is from Windsor and wrestles for Western University in London.

The Sandwich Secondary graduate says she'll be competing in the 62-kilogram category.

"It's really important this tournament for earning seedings at the upcoming Olympic trials to be on Team Canada for the Olympics," says Doornaerg.

She says she'll be competing in four matches.

"Walking away with the gold would be really tough," she says. "There are a few girls who have been doing it longer than I have, have some more experience so outcome wise I don't have really those type of expectations."

Doornaerg says she started wrestling nine years ago.

"I've been competing a lot, training a lot, getting ready for now would be like a big club tournament that's not really affiliated with the school but all my training is done at the school," says Doornaerg.

Over 500 wrestlers are taking part in the competition at the RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex.

The event determines what wrestlers go on to represent Canada at the upcoming Pan Am Games and World Wrestling Championships.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann