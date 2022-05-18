Locally manufactured minivan recognized as among best family cars for 2022

A locally manufactured vehicle has been named as a Parents Best Family Car for 2022.

For the third consecutive year, the Chrysler Pacifica has been handed the honour by Parents.com. The Pacifica is manufactured right here in Windsor at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Family-friendly features in the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica include a new rear seat reminder feature, standard for all Pacifica models, that recognizes when rear doors are opened and closed prior to ignition start and alerts the driver with a chime and cluster message after trip completion to check the rear seats.

The van also comes bundled with Amazon Fire TV, which allows passengers to stream videos, play games, listen to music, get information and watch downloaded programs.

Parents.com says these features and more make the Pacifica a perfect family car.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) seems to agree as well. They handed the van a TOP SAFETY PICK + rating for 2022.